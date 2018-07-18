Affidea Waterford Ardkeen

Eoghan Dalton Reports

Fast approaching its one-year anniversary at Holly House in Ardkeen, the Affidea Clinic has been providing state-of-the-art and timely care to its patients throughout its short time in Waterford.

€2.7 million was invested into the clinic when it opened last July and it now serves as a primary care diagnostic scanning facility, offering MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray and DXA. Roughly 9,000 people have used the centre since its launch. “We’ve all worked hard to grow it,” says Clinical Lead Emily Cunningham, “We see people from all walks of life, be they people who have a niggling hip and they think, ‘Hmm, I may as well get this sorted, I’m not going to wait four years for a public scan to have it done’. “We’ve also had people who are unwell but are not unwell enough to present at an emergency department, however they are unwell enough that they don’t want to wait a long time, so they come to us as well.”

Emily believes the well-resourced equipment is one of the key reasons behind Affidea’s success. “We have a Siemens Magnetom Aera, which is a top of the line 1.5 Tesla whiteboard scanner, so it’s able to deliver consistent image quality and speed. Most importantly for patients, our scanner is built using a life design philosophy, so that patient comfort during scanning is a priority. You combine the whiteboard scanner with our shorter waiting times, plus our quieter sequences, and it results in every patient’s experience being a positive one. You may have patients who are claustrophobic or who struggle to deal with the noise of the machine, so it’s a much better experience for them in particular,” Emily explains.

She puts the success down to two other key ingredients – the Waterford staff and the referrers that work with Affidea. “Teamwork is essential to a successful and efficient clinic and I’m really lucky that we have such excellent staff members here. Our #AffideaFamily give above and beyond everyday to deliver a high quality service to our patients, and Everyone here is a valuable and vital members and I’d like actually to say a huge thank you to the staff for everything – we couldn’t do it without you!”The clinic has received tremendous support from GPs, physios and medical practitioners across the region, as well as consultants at University Hospital Waterford and Wexford General Hospital.

“We are delighted to promote their patients with much needed diagnostic services in a timely fashion – in our Affidea Clinic, patients can avail of fast appointments with quick turnaround times in a professional and friendly setting. We work hard to maintain and strengthen our professional relationships wih our referrers and as we reach our first year anniversary I’d like to thank all our referrers for their continued support and trust,” she says.

Emily herself has an experienced back in the sector. Originally from Kildare and with a background as a radiographer, she qualified in 1995 before first working at Dublin’s Mater Private Hospital for six years. She moved then to Waterford to take up a post at the then Waterford Regional Hospital and would spend 13 years in the public sector. “I’ve seen both sides of the coin,” she says.

Affidea entered the Irish market in March 2007 through the acquisition of MRI Ireland. As well as Waterford, there are nine locations part of the network in Ireland. More advances are coming down the line from the company as well, aimed at ensuring speedy, professional treatment for patients. One of these services is Affidea Express Care, opened in Tallaght and Cork, which Emily says provides patients with an alternative to “a busy emergency department and significantly benefits the health system by freeing up capacity for those most in need of care. We treat minor injuries without an appointment and all patients are seen within an hour. They have added unique benefit of access to the full supply of Affidea diagnostic services”.

A further example is its involvement with international health care provider UPMC and its concussion network. Announced last month, it will be the first countrywide network for the diagnosis and treatment of concussion in people of all ages. It uses a non-invasive computerised physical examination of the brain that tracks memory, reaction time, speed and concentration. The IMPACT service will be able to help determine the secrets of a head injury, diagnose the status of concentration and safely monitor the progression to full recovery

