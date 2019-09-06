Ardkeen on The Quay

Ardkeen Quality Food Store like Shaws Department Stores have a tradition quality and integrity, making the recent collaboration between two well established Waterford stores a comfortable fit.Trading since 1967, Ardkeen Quality Food Store is an innovative, independent family run store which has added a unique element to Waterford’s retail landscape for over half a century and in recent years through their ecommerce website ardkeen.com earned a national reputation for championing Ireland’s small batch producers and shipping the best of Irish Artisan Food worldwide.



Although well known by shoppers on the Dunmore Road, Ardkeen have now established a city centre presence, opening a compact version within Shaws Department Store on Meagher’s Quay and bringing their range of excellent quality food products made by small-scale artisans from the south-east and beyond to an even wider Waterford audience.

Customers of Shaws can now peruse Ardkeen’s range of curated and beautifully presented artisan food hampers and gifts together with a host of award-winning food and drink from among others, Lismore Food Co., Dessert First, Coffee House Lane, Whitfield Honey, Jaybee’s Bakery and Crinnaghtaun Orchard, which are all in fact Waterford companies.This creative fusion of food and fashion is sure to enhance and add to the positive energy which has been building in Waterford.