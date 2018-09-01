Call for Greenway Link to Portlaw Re-iterated

A LOCAL Councillor has reiterated his call for the Waterford Greenway to be extended to Portlaw. Cllr Declan Clune (SF) says extending the Greenway to the Tannery Town is “crucial” for economic development. In July of this year, the Government announced a €53m fund to develop and enhance Greenways in Ireland. The plan focuses on both national and regional Greenways with a minimum length of 20 kilometres. Shorter routes will qualify if they are an extension of an existing Greenway.In 2017, shortly after the official opening of the Waterford Greenway, Cllr Clune proposed a motion to extend the Waterford Greenway from the Suir Valley railway station in Kilmeaden to Portlaw. This motion was unanimously supported and subsequently passed at a meeting of the Comeragh District of Waterford City & County Council. “I feel that the Greenway Fund announced by the Government is a golden opportunity to allow Portlaw to share in the success of the Greenway,” said Cllr Clune.

“Portlaw is on the up over the last number of years with the opening of Agora and other new businesses, runner up in the National Pride of Place awards and the proposed future development of the former Tannery site to increase the tourist and heritage offering in the village.



There have been a number of events in Curraghmore Estate in recent times including the very successful All Together Now festival earlier this summer, Mary Black and several other productions. This has, and will, add to the economic development of the area and connecting Portlaw to the Greenway would be a significant step in future proofing the economic and social development of the area.”He added: “A route has been identified through Portlaw Woods and could branch to both Curraghmore Estate and Portlaw Village. The Greenway Development Fund has the potential to make the link from the Waterford Greenway to Portlaw a reality. I have requested on two occasions that Waterford Council make an application for funding, in July and also this week, as the application has to be submitted to the Government by the end of November.”Cllr Clune says he is asking all his Council colleagues and also elected representatives at national level, and from every grouping, to support this initiative and the future development of Portlaw.