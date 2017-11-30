Carne announces creation of 50 jobs for South East

Carne, the Irish-founded premier global provider of fund management company

solutions to the asset management industry, has announced a significant expansion of its operations, creating 50 jobs at a new regulatory technology, development and operations centre of excellence in County Kilkenny.

This illustrates the growing force of the “fintech” or Financial Services/Technology industry across Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford.

It is likely that a number of these jobs will be filled by candidates from Waterford plus other locations near Kilkenny. They currently employ six people in the start- up phase

Kilkenny was chosen due to its central location in the south east, the M9 and easy commuting distance from Carlow, Waterford and Dublin, where there another operation of theirs is based. The South East is seen as a good catchment area with cheaper housing is another

attraction.

The jobs, which are supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise, and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland will be management and graduate positions in compliance, risk management, technology and operations.

The expansion enables Carne to further strengthen its client offering in the investment fund governance solutions sector as it experiences rapid growth due to greater regulation and increasing demand from investors for independent oversight of assets.

The jobs will be specialised and would require a financial or legal qualification. They are hopeful that those currently working outside the region might consider this as an opportunity to return to their home region with a well paid position and an ability to have a better quality of life.

It is also reckoned that staff will be more loyal from a regional location compared to Dublin and stay with the firm. There will also be possible promotional opportunities.

Said Minister of State for Trade, Pat Breen TD: “This is very positive news, not just for Kilkenny, but for the South-East Region. A key priority of the Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs across all the regions of Ireland. As an Irish founded company competing at the highest global level within the asset management industry, Carne is to be commended for demonstrating its commitment to Ireland by

establishing a new base in Kilkenny. All jobs created have a positive knock

on effect for the wider community. I wish John Donohoe and the team at Carne

every success in the future.”

Among the Carne staff is Carrick-on-Suir native Kevin Nolan, previously with TopFlight.

For more information on the roles, please visit www.carnegroup.com.