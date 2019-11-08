Cork Airport launches 2019/2020 winter schedule with five new routes

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, has officially launched its 2019/2020 winter schedule with five new routes operating this winter season.



Ryanair’s new twice-weekly route to Katowice, Poland commences October 31, and the airline’s four new summer 2019 services from Cork to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań have also been extended into the Winter season. Passenger numbers forecasted to travel through the airport during the winter season from October 27, 2019 to March 31, 2020 are forecasted to be up 5% over the same period last year.

Further Ryanair services from Cork Airport this winter season include its year-round flights to Gdansk, Wroclaw, Malaga, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and London Stansted.

Aer Lingus’ winter schedule at Cork Airport includes its year-round services to Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Malaga, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Paris, London Heathrow and Manchester. The airline will also operate winter-only services to Gran Canaria, Munich and Tenerife.Over the coming months, passengers can also avail of Flybe’s year-round service to Cardiff, while Topflight and TUI will operate a winter-only service to Salzburg. To download a copy of the full winter schedule, visit corkairport.com.

Commenting on the Winter Schedule, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “We are delighted to kick off the 2019/2020 winter schedule at Cork Airport with passenger numbers expected to rise by 5% over the winter period. With over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport this year, passengers from Waterford have even greater choice when it comes to travel, with airlines also serving key European hub airports that connect passengers to even further destinations around the globe.”

Given the increasing numbers travelling from the airport, passengers planning to travel out of Cork Airport over the winter season are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight. It is also advised to go directly to the security screening area after check-in. The internal road layout at Cork Airport allows for a set-down of up to 15 minutes free on the forecourt before tariffs apply. For best long-term parking prices, pre-booking is advised at corkairport.com/parking.