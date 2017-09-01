Cruise ship windfall for Waterford

Waterford is set to welcome more than 1,500 cruise ship passengers during September, completing the summer cruise ship call programme, which saw over 8,000 international visitors arrive to our shores.

The September programme begins with Wind Surf docking in Dunmore East, carrying 386 passengers, on Monday next, September 11th and concludes with Nautica arriving to Belview Port on September 19th with 824 on board.

According to David McCoy, Chair of Visit Waterford Marketing Group: “It’s great to see Waterford is a key destination for international visitors travelling on leisure cruises. The city has always provided a warm welcome to visitors from all around the world. Visit Waterford Marketing Group, through Waterford Chamber, will be issuing posters to retailers and businesses throughout the city to welcome passengers.”

Cruise travel provides the city with a welcome addition in footfall. “While we are very aware that not all passengers disembark on a port call, we have seen a marked increase in footfall. The port calls often generate repeat business, as visitors return on long stay vacations touring Waterford and its surrounding counties.”

Pacific Princess docked at Belview Port on August 14th at 10.45am with 680 passengers and 375 crew on board. The visitors were welcomed to Waterford by Lauren Traynor, Executive Project Director, Waterford Viking Triangle and Mary Allen, House of Waterford Crystal, who boarded the ship with City Guide Maps and brochures promoting the city and county attractions, shops and hospitality businesses.

Many visitors required information around practical services available in Waterford City such as pharmacies, hairdressers etc., while others wanted to know the best Irish Pub Experience to enjoy a pint of Guinness, an Irish Coffee or a gift from Ireland, setting off exploring the city on their own. The positive impact on the city speaks for itself.”

Visit Waterford Marketing Group is a representative body that will promote Waterford city and county to the domestic and international tourism markets and influence the long-term strategic development of Tourism in Waterford City and County.

The aim of the group is that Waterford becomes the number one premium tourism destination in the South East and Ireland by marketing and promoting the city and county to the domestic and international markets.

