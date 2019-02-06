Dooley’s Hotel awarded ‘Best 3 Star Hotel’ in Ireland

Dooley’s Hotel, Waterford is celebrating after being awarded A Gold Excellence Award and the status of ‘Best 3 Star Hotel’ in Ireland at the CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence which took place in Dublin’s City Hall. Now in its 29th year, the annual awards of excellence recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland and are based on feedback from over 32,000 customers throughout the year.



Dooley’s Hotel was one of 13 category winners at the prestigious awards. In addition to Dooley’s Hotel being named Best 3 Star Hotel, the Granville Hotel, the Marine Bar and House of Waterford Crystal won Merit Awards at the prestigious ceremony. Each of the winners achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from CIE Tours International visitors, delivering an exceptional quality experience and welcome to tourists.

The honours were presented by Vivienne Jupp, Chairman and Elizabeth Crabill, Chief Executive Officer, CIE Tours International. In total 77 hotels and tourist attractions won awards, with 13 overall category winners being awarded a Gold Award.

CIE Tours International (www.cietours.com) is one of Ireland’s longest established heritage tour operators, celebrating 87 years in business this year. Last year, the company enjoyed €120 million in revenues and over 400,000 bed nights booked throughout the country. The company, which employs over 140 people between offices in Dublin, London and New Jersey, operates all-inclusive coach tours and fly-drive programmes to Ireland as well as coach tours of Britain and mainland Europe. It also provides combined tours of Ireland and the UK. It is the most successful tour operator involved in delivering tourism to Ireland from North and in 2019 is expanding its destinations with new tours to Italy and Iceland.

Speaking at the Awards, Elizabeth Crabill, the Chief Executive Officer of CIE Tours International said: “2018 was a fantastic year for the tourism industry in Ireland, with next year expected to be as good, in spite of uncertainties created by Brexit and other external factors. The hotels and attractions which have been recognised here tonight all deserve acknowledgment for the roles they play in making Ireland a leading destination for visitors across the globe and ensuring tourists enjoy a memorable experience. And this is not me saying it, it is the 32,000 visitors who filled out our survey forms and told us about their experience.”

Ms Crabill added: “The data and information we obtain from these surveys is invaluable to our partners who use it to continuously improve their offering and the levels of service they give to their clients. This drive for continuous improvement is paying dividends as Ireland’s reputation as a holiday destination offering a special and unique experience continues to grow.

“For our part, CIE Tours International will continue to respond to what our customers want – a unique experience, offering value for money with no hidden extra charges. Together with our partners we will continue to showcase the best of Ireland, supporting rural communities throughout the country by bringing tourists to destinations not covered by other operators.”