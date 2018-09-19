Eye & Face Clinic Opens in Waterford

A new ophthalmology and aesthetic clinic has opened in Waterford.Based in the Williamstown Centre, it is run by surgeons John Doris and Janice Brady, who both also work at University Hospital Waterford and are experts in their respective fields. As the name suggests, the Eye and Face Clinic offers specialist ophthalmology services as well as aesthetic treatments.

Mr Doris is a consultant retinal surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience in ophthalmology and three years of subspecialty retinal surgical training including the world-famous Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. He has a particular interest in complicated cataract surgery and surgical retinal disease such as retinal detachments, treatment of floaters and macular holes.



‘The eye is incredibly complex and delicate. We set up this clinic to provide personalised and specialist ophthalmic care in a relaxed setting for the people of the South East. Enhancing our patients’ understanding is crucial and I enjoy publishing educational articles on our blog’.

Ms Brady is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon with dual subspecialty training in glaucoma and oculoplastics (the treatment of skin and tissues around the eye). Janice became fascinated with newer approaches to facial rejuvenation during her time in the UK where she trained and practised with internationally renowned specialists in the field. She offers both medical ophthalmology (with a particular interest in glaucoma)and specialist aesthetic treatments at the clinic.

‘When people think of facial cosmetics, they think of Botox and Hollywood stars. However, I treat people of all ages with conditions such as acne scarring, sun damage, migraine and excessive sweating.The face is such a personal and sensitive space, with major implications for self-image, especially for women. I’m here to offer the best medical advice, based on the latest research and my own professional expertise, built up over the last 16 years. I aim to provide subtle enhancements of natural beauty’.

To find out more or book an appointment go to eyeandfaceclinic.ie