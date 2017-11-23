House prices set to rise by 8.5%

Kieran Walsh Reports

Tom O’Keeffe of E and Y Accountants, believes that house prices in Waterford city are expected to rise by 8.5 per cent over the next year.

The current average price for a house is €160,000 in Waterford city and €204,000 in Waterford county, where a price rise of 7.5 per cent has been predicted.

In reference to the recent stamp duty change on commercial property he said that this was a Dublin problem given the extent of price rises there.

Tom is an E and Y director and was speaking at an event on Technology and Finance in Faithlegg House Hotel.

A colleague, Frank O’Keeffe, also spoke at the event and during a round table discussion, the issue of acquiring staff was addressed.

Elaine Fennelly of Bluefin Payment Systems stated that finding local talent was critical for their high tech business, situated at the Cleaboy Business Park. Software developers are in high demand and some have to be recruited from outside the area.