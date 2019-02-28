International Women’s Day aims to “Balance for Better” during Local Enterprise Week

With International Women’s Day taking place on Friday, March 8th Waterford Local Enterprise Office will host a Balance for Better morning event as part of the Local Enterprise Week programme running from March 4th to 8th.International Women’s Day celebrated globally each year highlights the achievements of women and the theme for 2019 is Balance for Better. By noticing its absence and celebrating its presence, the drive to achieve balance will make a better working world.



The event will be MC’d by Karen Tomkins and networking will be top of the agenda in the Greenway Manor Hotel. There will also be a masterclass in connecting with your customer through social media, presented by Sheila Gallogly. Tickets cost €15 and include breakfast and light lunch with registration from 8.30am.The countdown to Brexit continues as the March 29th deadline fast approaches. With a lot of uncertainty surrounding the implications of Brexit, Waterford Local Enterprise will host a free Brexit advice clinic on March 6th. These one-to-one clinics will give Waterford businesses the opportunity to discuss any concerns they may have about the consequences of Brexit and will also identify supports available that will help allay risks, re-evaluate, diversify and mitigate exposure to the UK markets.

Perfecting your sales pitch is a free workshop that will harness the power of storytelling to reach new customers. Taking place in the Granville Hotel on March 6th, this full day workshop will deal with a host of themes including posture, building your confidence and sales trailers.Free general business advice clinics will be held in Tramore on March 5th and Ardmore on March 7th. If you have a business idea or are looking to expand your business talk to a Waterford Local Enterprise mentor in confidence and find out more about the supports and services that are available from Waterford LEO.

Head of Enterprise at Waterford LEO Riche Walsh is pleased with the broad range of business clinics and workshops on offer during Local Enterprise Week. “The week-long programme focuses on the issues that are impacting businesses not just now, but in the future.”“For anyone in business today, whether it’s a pre-start, start-up or an established business it can be daunting to identify what assistance may be available to help them grow and Local Enterprise Week is a great platform to showcase the range of services and assistance available to these businesses.”

During Local Enterprise Week businesses in Waterford can access advice from industry experts and partner agencies in the form of seminars, workshops and talks on a wide array of key business topics, including Owner Manager development, wholesale and retail strategies, navigating the e-commerce maze, intellectual property, trading online, and discovering new export markets.

To register for Local Enterprise Week events taking place in Waterford city and county from March 4th to 8th, or if you would like to find out more about what business support services are available visit www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford/