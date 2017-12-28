Issues still to be addressed on Waterford Greenway

A NUMBER of issues still need to be resolved on the Waterford Greenway, according to a local Councillor.

Cllr John O’Leary (FF) says a number of residents along the route of the new amenity are unhappy that certain works which had been sought have not yet been completed.

In particular, he has highlighted a situation in the Faha area where the Greenway is causing “huge inconvenience”.

Raising the issue at the November Comeragh District meeting of Waterford City & County Council, Cllr O’Leary said members of one family are “aggrieved” because Greenway users are entering their yard and garden as a result of poor signage.

Cllr O’Leary, who says he has visited the house himself, believes the layout of the Greenway at this location is creating confusion.

“The Greenway is facing directly into their front yard with people ending up in their garden,” he said.

“Works which they have requested haven’t been refused but neither have they been carried out.”

Cllr O’Leary pointed out that approximately 50,000 people used the Greenway during the peak summer season this year.

He said he was disappointed that despite raising the issue so many times he still hasn’t received a response from Waterford City & County Council.

Cllr O’Leary was told by Council official Riche Walsh that they could discuss the issue in private after the meeting.

Mr Walsh pointed out that the responsibility for the Greenway is currently transferring from one Council Department to another.

“The construction element is almost finished and the responsibility is passing over to the new trails officer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr M J O’Ryan (FF) has described the Greenway as the “highlight of the year” in Waterford.

He congratulated all concerned with Waterford City & County Council on winning an award in recognition of the Waterford Greenway project in the Supporting Tourism category at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Governance Awards.

“It’s great to see that it has been such a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, funding has been awarded to Waterford Sports Partnership to purchase handcycles and other equipment for young people with a physical disability using Waterford Greenway, local Minister of State John Halligan T.D. has announced.

Allocated under the Government’s Dormant Funds Account, the funding will also help develop a number of fixed orienteering courses in urban settings in the county for youth at risk and members of disadvantaged communities.

“An amazing 141,906 visitors to the Waterford Greenway since it opened last March were cyclists, while 105,639 travelled on foot,” Minister Halligan commented.

“It’s a fabulous amenity that should be enjoyed by all so I’m delighted to be able to confirm funding for this handcycles programme, which will give young people with a physical disability the opportunity to experience everything the Greenway has to offer cyclists. “

A total grant of €35,050 has been awarded to Waterford Sports Partnership under the scheme, with capital funding of €15,000 to specifically go towards the purchase of bikes, handcycles, helmets and storage in an area accessible to the Greenway.