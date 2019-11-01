JYSK set for former BuyLo premises

An international retail chain is set to open a store in Waterford city. The Munster Express reported in September that Danish chain JYSK, which sells household goods such as mattresses, furniture and interior décor, was set to open in Waterford.Now, it has been confirmed that JYSK is set to open in the city by March 2020 at Unit 3/4 Boland’s Retail Park on the Cork Road in the premises previously occupied by BuyLo.

JYSK recently opened a store in Youghal, County Cork and has stores in over 50 countries and employs 22,000 employees.



Approximately 10 full-time positions will be created by the opening of the Waterford store.Barry & John Murphy Auctioneers said they were delighted to announce the arrival of JYSK to Waterford city. Barry Murphy said: “I am delighted to have played a key role in sourcing such a high profile retailer for Waterford city and I wish them the very best of luck with the store. I feel it shows a good sign of confidence in Waterford that this global homewares brand have chosen it as the location for their first South East store. I have no doubt they will thrive in such a prominent city location with excellent parking.”

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture, meaning it specialises in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed-frames and bases.

JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand popular across the world.