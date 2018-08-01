Launch of “The Enterprising Community” in Dunhill

A SPECIAL celebratory event to mark the 25tfh anniversary of the foundation of DFBA (Dunhill, Fenor, Boatstrand and Annestown) Community Enterprises Ltd., and to celebrate the launch of ‘The Enterprising Community’ by Dr Senan Cooke, took place in at the Dunhill Ecopark on Monday July 16th.

The book has been inspired by 25 years of community development in Dunhill, Fenor, Boatstrand and Annestown, and from work with other vibrant groups and examples of community activism all around the country.



‘The Enterprising Community’ is an attempt to document or record what these four localities achieved, separately and together over the years, and how over time the DFBA evolved to help co-ordinate efforts to attract funding, to self-organise, help each other and deliver on projects.In attendance at the event were Minister John Paul Phelan, Deputies Mary Butler and David Cullinane, Senators Grace O’ Sullivan and Paudie Coffey, Councillors, Monsignor Nicholas O’ Mahoney, many locals and representatives from different community groups.

Client businesses in Ecopark promoted their products which was well received by everyone. In another room, voluntary organisations of the parish displayed their services and facilities.

Dunhill GAA club made a presentation to Senan and his wife Helen as a mark of their appreciation for his contribution down the years.

The special event also included a tour of the Dunhill Ecopark, with music provided by Dúnaill.



The motivation behind the writing of this book was to document their story and experience for historical record, but importantly to help other communities and social entrepreneurs by sharing their story. “Community groups, volunteers, sports groups are ultimately driven by individuals who are impassioned by the cause. You might live and breathe the GAA or be consumed with environmental issues, and each to their own,” said Senan.“However, in order to make any organisation a success in today’s world, the same sets of challenges face each community group – membership, fundraising, finance, development, governance, an operational team which is voluntary. By helping each other out, sharing information and leveraging skills and assets, this sets a better environment in which social enterprise, and community development can flourish. ”