LEO Scholars take up Boxworks desks

Three aspiring entrepreneurs recently took up their desks at Boxworks Co Work Space, as part of a Local Enterprise Office Waterford scholarship programme.The Desk programme, helmed by LEO Waterford, was designed to facilitate those with a business idea or in start-up phase. By providing a creative coworking and networking environment for the next six months, the businesses will be well positioned to put their specific goals in place with the aid of monthly meetings with a LEO business advisor.



The three businesses to avail of free desk space and enjoy the benefits of a bustling, coworking environment are SpeakEasy Communications, STYL.wrap and Performance Central.SpeakEasy Communications founder, Clodagh Walsh, is a broadcast journalist with 30 years’ experience and helps her clients hone the skills they need to be understood clearly and easily. She runs workshops and provides one to one personalised coaching.

Developed by Shana Chu, STYL.wrap is a technology suite of smart, easy to use sizing solutions for online fashion retailers. These data driven solutions will reduce the cost and volume of returns by providing instant fit recommendations to online shoppers reducing the need to order multiple sizes.Performance Central is the brainchild of Tony Grey. Helping drive athletic performance across Ireland, Performance Central uses the latest technology to help athletes improve.

Jacqui Gaule, Local Enterprise Office Waterford, was delighted to welcome the entrepreneurs to their new workspaces. “The idea behind the programme was to facilitate new businesses that would not only benefit from mentoring, but would flourish in a productive, connected and positive work setting.”

“Boxworks Co Work Space is the ideal environment for these new enterprises to learn and grow. The mindset and energy of their co-workers is a massive bonus, as is the opportunity to build up a network of clients and colleagues and share resources and knowledge.”

Clodagh Walsh of SpeakEasy added, “Staring my own business has been a learning curve for me. Working on your own can be difficult, it requires a different discipline and you can feel quite isolated at times. So, when the opportunity came, through the LEO Desk Programme, to apply for a desk at Boxworks, I jumped at it. In terms of networking, it has been hugely important. It has helped enormously in putting a structure to my working day. It’s a great environment to work in. They’re a lovely bunch!”If your business is in pre-start, start-up or established business phase and would like to find out more about what business support services are available from LEO Waterford, you can call to their offices at 35 The Mall, Waterford or the Civic Offices, Dungarvan or

visit www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford/