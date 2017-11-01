MEP champions Rosslare Europort

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada met with management from Rosslare Europort on Thursday to discuss plans for the port’s future.

The Ireland south MEP was joined by councillors from across Wexford for the meeting where they discussed the possibility of EU funding.

“WE had an excellent meeting with the management in Rosslare Port. While the port, like every other sector in Ireland, is bracing itself for the impact of Brexit, there are definite plans in place for the maintenance and expansion of the port,” she said.

“I was also delighted hear of tentative plans for future cooperation across the entire southeast, opening up the whole region to visitors.



“In Europe I put a number of questions to the Parliamentary Research Service about possible lines of funding for the port. They sent me a lengthy reply which I have given to management to digest and to see if it contains anything of use.

“I have also assured them of my office’s full support if they require help setting up meetings or accessing funding from Europe.

“As Dublin becomes ever more crowded there is huge potential for Rosslare and the South East to benefit and I will be on hand to help that in any way I can.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Anthony Kelly has been active in promoting the port in the region.

“Rosslare is not just the South East’s gateway to Europe but Europe’s gateway to the South East,” he said.

“With uncertainty over how trade and travel will be affected following Brexit there is huge potential here for new business and tourism enterprises.

“A vibrant and thriving port is good for Rosslare as a whole and indeed the entire region. The community here can continue to count on Sinn Féin’s support locally, nationally and in Europe

