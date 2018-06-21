Outer Ring Road for Dunmore Proposed

Eoghan Dalton Reports

An outer ring road has been proposed for Dunmore East. Speaking at last Thursday’s plenary meeting of Waterford City & County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzgerald (SF) said it would allow the area’s burgeoning tourist offering to thrive side by side with its port. Continuing, Cllr Fitzgerald noted that “there’s been a big increase in planning applications for residential developments in the Dunmore East area. There seems to be a renewed interest in developing land that is land-locked, for want of a road basically”. He reminded the Council that an outer ring road was inserted into the 2011 County Development Plan, though he conceded that was “aspirational” at the time.However he said: “Due to the interest in planning and the opportunities it would open up for much needed housing, I believe this road should go ahead as soon as possible. The Council should prepare plans and start construction for the Dunmore East Ring Road. This would have the affect of alleviating traffic congestion in the village, which is related to a very successful tourist industry.”



He received backing from Cllr Eddie Mulligan (FF) who said Dunmore East has seen its population grow by 15 per cent in the last two censuses, making it the fastest growing location in Waterford. He added: “Certainly for driving forward the tourist offering and for driving forward the economic aspects of the village – that I suppose is really now a town of over 1,500 people – and I would like to one hundred per cent support and endorse Cllr Fitzgerald’s requirements into planning an outer ring road for Dunmore East.”While both Councillors were told no official proposal could be put forward at the meeting, the local authority’s chief executive Michael Walsh said the Council would happily engage with any developer interested in getting involved with such a project.