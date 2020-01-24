Shortlist announced for Waterford Business Awards

Thirty-six of Waterford’s top businesses have been shortlisted for the sixth annual Waterford Business Awards.

Organisers Waterford Chamber have joined forced again with partners WLR and Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber for the gala awards ceremony which will take place on Friday, February 28th in the Tower Hotel.

Speaking about the awards, Waterford Chamber President Jonathan Earl said, “It is testament to the hard work and drive of our business community that the Waterford Business Awards continue to go from strength to strength. The shortlist is certainly a strong indication that the business community across the county is stronger than ever. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of all the businesses shortlisted in the Tower Hotel, whose contribution to the economic life of Waterford is invaluable.”

Commenting on the decision making process Frank O’Regan, Chairperson of the Judging Panel, said, “It has been an exciting year for us in terms of the judging process, particularly with the introduction of new categories, which reflect the direction business is taking at the moment. The innovation, creativity and determination is so impressive and having reviewed each application, I can confidently say that Waterford, through its business community, is a city with a vision and a future that can only be admired.”

Managing Director of WLR, Des Whelan said WLR is delighted to be involved with and to promote the Waterford Business Awards. “The Awards dinner is such a positive night and once again the list of nominee companies in every category is of a very high standard. It’s also very encouraging to see so many new businesses come forward each year and there’s no doubt that a vibrant business sector adds considerably to a county and a region’s well-being.”



WLR will broadcast features on all the shortlisted companies on Deise Today on the lead up to the gala awards nights, while The Hot Desk on Wednesdays with Eoghan Dalton will also highlight the nominated companies. You can listen back to the programmes on podcast on WLRfm.com

The shortlisted businesses were nominated by the public and also through self-nomination for the thirteen categories. An independent judging panel, chaired by Frank O’Regan and including David Breen, David M. Breen & Co; Irial Mac Murchu, Nemeton; Lena Murphy, WLR; John Noonan, Flahavans; Louise Grubb, Q1 Scientific; Tina Darrer, Dooley’s Hotel, TV Honan, Spraoi; Noel Kelly, NYPRO and Richie Walsh, Waterford Local Enterprise Office, decided upon the finalist shortlist after a rigorous judging analysis of each application.

Three businesses have been shortlisted for each of the thirteen categories and the winners of those categories will then go head to head in the hope of claiming the Overall Waterford Business of the Year, sponsored by Waterford City & County Council. A special Ambassador of the Year Award, sponsored by Eirgen Pharma, will also be presented to an individual chosen by the judging panel and will only be revealed on the night.

For further information on the Waterford Business Awards or for tickets see www.waterfordchamber.com or contact Lynda Lawton on 051 311130.

The Waterford Business Awards shortlist includes the following businesses.

Entrepreneur of the Year

(Sponsored by Faithlegg)

• Aphex

• Encon

• Sedicci

Environmental Excellence

(Sponsored by KBC Bank)

• And Chips

• Ashleigh Environmental

• Waterford Institute of Technology

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

(Sponsored by Morgan McKinley)

• Quish’s Supervalu

• Dawn Meats

• Tom Murphy Car Sales

Technology & Innovation

(Sponsored by Dawn Meats)

• Enerpower

• Errigal

• Red Hat

Training & People Development

(Sponsored by Waterford Chamber Skillnet)

• New Links Training

• TEFL Institute of Ireland

• Hartley People

Small Business of the year

(Sponsored by AIB Bank)

• Dunmore East Adventure Centre

• Dataworks

• Inn the Dog House

New Business of the Year

(Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Waterford)

• One the Waterfront

• Monkey Cups

• Everett’s Restaurant

Retail Excellence

(Sponsored by Permanent TSB)

• Ardkeen Quality Food Store

• Spirit Beauty Spa

• Fresh Food Courtyard

Marketing Excellence

(Sponsored by Waterford Institute of Technology)

• Crystal Valley Tech

• Flahavans

• Liberty Blue Estate Agents

Best Food and Beverage Experience

(Sponsored by PwC)

• Cliff House Hotel

• Paula’s Delicatessen

• Slice Wood Fire Pizza

Community and Social Enterprise

(Sponsored by City Enterprise Centre)

• GIY

• Tramore Tidy Towns

• Waterford Civic Trust

Tourism Attraction/Activity of the Year

(Sponsored by TOTEM)

• House of Waterford Crystal

• Mount Congreve Gardens

• West Waterford Festival of Food

Exporter of the Year

(Sponsored by Port of Waterford)

• Bausch & Lomb Ireland

• Cartamundi Ireland

• Thimba Media