Showcase beckons for Waterford craft and design companies

Waterford’s craft and design industry will have strong representation at this year’s Showcase Creative Expo, which takes place from January 19th to 22nd in The RDS in Dublin.Eight craft and design companies will be showcasing the very best of Waterford creativity, design and innovation, with the assistance of Local Enterprise Office Waterford.



The city and county-based enterprises, Irish Handmade Glass, Mireog, Urban Aran Knit, Polly and Andy, Monkey Cups, Criostal na Rinne, Pippa Sweeney Designs and Amanda Murphy Ceramics, have been working closely with LEO Waterford in order to prepare them for one of Ireland’s largest craft exhibitions.

Running for over forty years, Showcase has an impressive track record in attracting Ireland’s most talented makers and designers, along with buyers from over twenty countries. This year’s Expo is a great platform for these Waterford designers to introduce their products to national and international buyers.Artist Amanda Murphy, who creates hand-made ceramics inspired by the rugged beauty of the Waterford coast, said that the exhibition is an invaluable experience for any artist or designer.

“I’ve exhibited at Showcase several times and am looking forward to returning again this year. It is a wonderful event to not only build relationships with new customers and buyers, but also to fortify relationships with current customers.”“Showcase is also pivotal for artists and designers as it gives us the opportunity to unveil new designs and concepts and get balanced and constructive feedback. I definitely feel that we can take full advantage of our previous experience and the support we’ve received from LEO Waterford at Showcase 2020.”

Working in partnership with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) around the country set up a dedicated area within Showcase every year – the Local Enterprise Showcase – enabling up to 100 designers, manufacturers and craftspeople to sell directly to international buyers.Brid Kirby of LEO Waterford said that Showcase is an invaluable stepping stone to any craft-maker or designer getting an audience with potential clients.

“These eight Waterford craft and design enterprises have shown ingenuity and flair with their products and will certainly be amongst the most talented craft and design artists this country has to offer at Showcase.”“Some have availed of training and bespoke briefing days, while others received financial support in order to help them appear at Showcase, perfect their pitch and give them the tools, advice and insights to take full advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

“With buyers from Ireland, Europe, the USA and Asia, Showcase is truly established as the must-see trade event. For anyone in the fashion, jewellery, home or giftware business the four-day event offers exposure to new international markets.”

If your business in pre-start, start-up or established business phase and would like to find out more about what business support services are available from LEO Waterford visit www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford/ or call to LEO Waterford offices at 35, The Mall, Waterford or the Civic Offices in Dungarvan.