Skillnets calls for businesses to remain competitive

Business leaders from across the South East gathered in Kilkenny last week to explore how best to build greater management capacity within their businesses.The gathering took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel at a learning and development conference co-hosted by Waterford Chamber Skillnet, County Tipperary Skillnet and Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet.Over 100 delegates from small, medium and large enterprises in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary attended the conference.Skillnets Chief Executive Paul Healy opened the event and urged businesses to avail of the support available to them to build management expertise through their local Skillnets-funded training networks.“Skillnets provides funding to over 60 training networks; they in turn provide learning and development expertise, subsidised training and networking opportunities to businesses throughout Ireland. Enhancing management capacity, particularly in SMEs, is a national policy imperative and a major priority for Skillnets and its networks. Whether it is strategy, sales, process improvement, succession planning, or scaling a business, there is a clear requirement for Skillnets to ensure the ongoing provision of effective management development.”He also stressed the importance of high-quality learning interventions that lead to real business impact.“We are committed to making training effectiveness, impact and relevance core to Skillnets activities. This event showcases best practice approaches to designing and delivering management programmes that have been proven to deliver positive outcomes for the participants and their businesses.”The key topics on the day were leadership, coaching, succession planning, programme design and the use of technology to support learning.Delegates enjoyed case study presentations from local businesses including Mick Kelly (Simply Workflow, Carlow); Kevin Clonisk (Abbott, Tipperary); Helen Barry (Simplify HR, previously with Lake Region Medical, Waterford); and Ann O’Mahony (Morgan McKinley, Waterford).Also speaking at the event were Mícheál Ó’Leary (Irish Management Institute), Richard McCarthy (OMT Global) and Diarmuid Ryan (DPR Associates). The conference was chaired by journalist and broadcaster Karen Tomkins.Grace Power of SE2, who attended the event, had this to say. “It was great to see so many businesses in the South East attending an event like this and sharing their experience. It suggests to me that business owners and managers in the region are ambitious about the future and are looking for ways to build their management teams.”You can find out more about the support provided by Skillnets to businesses in the South East by visiting the Skillnets website at www.skillnets.ie or by contacting your local Skillnets network.

