Specsavers Waterford celebrate 25 spec-tacular years in business

SPECSAVERS Waterford recently celebrated its 25th year in business. Since opening in 1994, the store has provided essential eye and ear care to the local community. What started out as a team of six employers, has now grown to a team of 33. Store director Garvan Mulligan, together with their team of experienced optometrists, audiologists and highly-trained customer service staff, have strived to provide the best level of service and expertise for the people of Waterford.



To commemorate this milestone, Specsavers Waterford hosted an in-store event, complete with themed treats, a balloon arch in the Specsavers colours, face-painters for kids and Specsavers ‘SuperEaro’ greeting guests and posed for photos. Local station WLRFM also held a live broadcast from outside the store with Damien Tiernan. One of Specsavers’ charity partners, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, came along to join in the celebrations. Specsavers Waterford is a strong supporter of the organisation’s dedicated work and fundraise over €14,000 each year towards Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s initiatives.Speaking of the 25th birthday celebrations, store director Garvan Mulligan, says: ‘We had a fantastic day of in-store festivities last week to mark the occasion. From the broadcast with WLRFM, to all of our customers who joined us in-store to celebrate, we would like to extend a huge “thank you” to the local community for their continuous support.’

Discussing the stores customer service, Garvan, continues: ‘The team strive to provide the best service and facilities to our customers. We use the latest equipment in our optical and audiology testing rooms. I am so proud and thankful to the dedicated team at Specsavers Waterford for their dedication in going above and beyond for our customers.’

Specsavers Waterford is 31-32 City Square, City Square Shopping Centre, Waterford. For further information, call (051) 877 500 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/waterford.