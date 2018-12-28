Sun Life Financial Celebrates 20 Years in Waterford

Sun Life Financial recently celebrated 20 years of business in Waterford City. Sun Life commenced its Waterford operation with 12 employees and over the years capitalised on the availability of talent within the South East region, now employing over 500 people. The successful partnership between Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Sun Life contributed directly to this growth. Over50% of the current Sun Life team are WIT alumni.

Due to the growth in numbers, Sun Life opened their newly designed offices in March 2015. The 40,500 square foot renovation and upgrade represented a significant investment and commitment by Sun Life in Waterford. As part of the celebrations



in August Sun Life hosted a business partner ‘afternoon tea’ event at their office. On the day, a number of the guests from the education sector and local companies spoke about the growing and evolving partnerships spanning 20 years with Sun Life. In addition, we heard from Sun Life’s three nominated charity partners from 2018 (Pieta House, Solas Centre & Waterford Hospice) and how appreciative they were of Sun Life’s fund raising efforts which raised a phenomenal €51,500 this year. Since Sun Life established in 1998 they have raised nearly€400,000 for local charities and community groups.To celebrate this significant milestone and to say a huge thank you to the Waterford based team, Sun Life hosted an in-house “Street Party” in November, which marked the actual 20th anniversary date.In collaboration with Every Event and Azzuro Restaurant, Sun Life hosted great entertainment, food and plenty of fun.

Following the fantastic year long celebrations, the team here in Waterford are excited for the future and continued success of Sun Life and all its valued partners in Business