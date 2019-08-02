Sustainable food at the core of Waterford Harvest Festival 2019

A meal made entirely from food waste is a festival highlight at the 11th annual Waterford Harvest Festival, taking place from 6 – 8 September. The Wasted Supper Club, held at GROW HQ, the home of not-for-profit social enterprise GIY, will highlight the 1 million tonnes of food wasted annually in Ireland. This year’s programme of over 70 free and ticketed events features cooking demos, grow-it-yourself workshops, local food markets, child-friendly events, and more, all taking place across Ireland’s oldest city. For more information visit www.waterfordharvestfestival.ie.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Festival Director Tommie Ryan said: “At Waterford Harvest Festival we are passionate about sustainably sourced food and reducing food waste. We are very excited to see GROW HQ Head Chef, JB Dubois, along with Chefs’ Manifesto ambassador Conor Spacey (Food Space) host a zero waste meal for 50 lucky diners to launch GROW HQ as the Irish hub for Chefs’ Manifesto – a global community of chefs facilitating change for a better food future.

“Walsh’s Bakehouse will team up with the fantastic and fun GastroGays to celebrate locally produced food serving a delectable dinner at The Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms. We are also delighted to introduce the unique Greenway Grazing food market along the Waterford Greenway on 6 September. Hop on your bike or put on your walking shoes to explore food stalls filled with local produce along the old railway line between Waterford and Dungarvan.“Attracting over 40,000 visitors each year, Harvest 2019 will see Waterford city transform into a foodie haven celebrating local food, culture and heritage across the three days.”

Mark Diacono (River Cottage & Otter Farm) and Lia Leendertz (The Telegraph & The Guardian) will discuss how to create the ultimate kitchen garden at an interactive workshop at GROW HQ, Dunmore Rd.

A multi-course pop-up lunch with highly esteemed chef, Sham Hanifa (The Cottage Restaurant) will take place at the award-winning Everett’s Restaurant on High St. serving the best of Irish wholesome flavours with a Malaysian twist. Seaweed expert Marie Power, aka The Sea Gardener will also explore the world of seaweed delights at Momo, Patrick St.

The final day will host an exclusive five course tasting menu to close out the Festival at Faithlegg, cooked by local chef extraordinaires Jenny Flynn (Faithlegg), Paula Hannigan (Cliff House Hotel), and Pamela Kelly (Farmgate Café).Children can enjoy themselves at the Junior HQ tent, located on Ballybricken Green. Waterford’s Little Red Kettle are running a free drama workshop for children aged 10+ and kids of all ages are invited to take part in Ireland’s interactive drum show. On Sunday, little bakers can learn the art of chocolate biscuit cake making at Carter Chocolate Café, on Barronstrand St.

Further key events include a feast of cooking demos taking place at the Dawn Meats Demo Tent, on John Roberts Sq., with celebrity chef Edward Hayden, along with another appearance from the GastroGays, as well as local chefs Sam Burfield (The Tannery Restaurant), Jenny Flynn (Faithlegg), Emiliano Cislaghi (Emiliano’s Italian Restaurant), Eric Thezé (La Boheme) and Eoin Aulsberry (Holycross Bar & Restaurant).

Tommie added: “From cooking demos and feasts with some of Ireland’s extraordinary chefs; to butter making, wood carving, and beekeeping workshops; to our eco-friendly food stalls and markets, this year’s Waterford Harvest Festival is the most diverse yet. “Waterford has a legacy of great cuisine and Waterford Harvest Festival celebrates that by bringing together traditional and new culinary specialities for all the family to enjoy.”