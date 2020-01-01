Swamp closes all stores



Irish female fashion retail chain Swamp has ceased trading. The company announced on Friday last that it would cease trading with immediate effect.Its Waterford store on Broad Street is among the stores to close. It’s believed the decision is due to the managing director’s ill health and difficulties surrounding trading.

Around 60 staff nationwide are impacted by the decision. In addition to Waterford, the company had operated stores in Cork, Limerick, Athlone, Tralee and Galway. In a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, Swamp said: “To all our wonderful customers, today has been a sad day. The Directors of Swamp Ltd. regret to announce that the company will cease trading today. We sincerely thank all our loyal customers and wish them well in the future.

For any queries please email customerservice@swamp.ie Swamp’s shops in Cork, Limerick, Athlone, Tralee, Galway and Waterford will close this evening. Go raibh maith agat. Slán go fóill.”