Thousands Flock to Tech Showcase

Kieran Walsh Reports

The large crowds at the first Crystal Valley Tech Showcase at the WIT Arena on Thursday last saw many interesting presentations from local and international firms who have invested in the Technology/ICT sector.

There were over 60 companies represented at the event where interested students posed queries about the type of jobs they could train for and courses they would need to undertake.

Grace Power of SE2 explained that students could take up internships and learn about the businesses as well as committing to WIT courses. SE2 have about 100 employed in this American owned company, which was formerly linked with Sun Life.

Other firms were also encouraging the younger generation of 15-16 year olds to keep local firms in their sights and that it was possible to get work now in Waterford compared to more recent times past.

Ronan Douglas, the Business Development Manager at Faithlegg House Hotel was there to see what was going on and was most encouraged by what he saw, describing it as “a great initiative for Waterford, praising Elaine Fennelly of Bluefin and her team for their successful efforts.

He also noted – as we did – that it was a pity that more local politicians were not there to see the activity and the palpable can-do approach of the entire event.

Students and industry professionals also availed of great presentations from firms such as Red Hat on the Cork Road, which we reported on in last week’s edition.

Paul Savage of Near Form from Tramore explained how they were developing a fashion runway web site for Vogue magazine and Condé Nast, as well as a big food web site named Epicurious. They now employ over 100 in Ireland as well as overseas.



Barry Downes told his story of his new company, Suir Valley Venture Capital and at t he Showcase, they announced a €1 million investment in local fleet management ‘Internet Of Things’ firm Pro Vision, who were represented at the event by Mervyn O’Callaghan.

Said Barry Downes: “This seed funding will enable ProVision, with its proven technology, to modernise an even greater number of fleets, resulting in increased road safety, compliance with regulations and shielding them from fraudulent claims against drivers. The IoT is an industry with vast potential and ProVision’s unique cloud based software solution provides fleet managers with the most comprehensive end-to-end solution available in the market. It is a privilege to support the ProVision team and we look forward to helping them to take their business to the next level.”

Margaret Carroll and Michelle Townsley advised students about Sun Life Financial, where approximately 100 staff are employed. They like dynamic people for their business with IT skill, and computer science, and they too were delighted with the fantastic turnout.

The USA has six million people working in IT, while India has three million so there’s clear scope for Ireland can grow, according to Michelle, who has visited both countries for business.

Routematch, whose HQ is in Atlanta, Georgia, was another firm in Waterford that provided a fine presentation through Mick O’Brien from Tramore.



A WIT graduate and sportsman, Mick is glad to be back after years in Dublin running a sound international business. He enjoyed working in Dublin but said it is expensive living there and good for the entertainment but it was time to get back home.The company has a great team in place Waterford who do some app development work as well as working with firms in the USA and Canada with disability transport solutions.Steven Davy spoke about Liquid Edge a WIFI supplier and their aim is to enhance quality and staff numbers to 10 by end of next year.We also met former Waterpark, Munster and Irish rugby player, Ben Cronin of Kyckr, who is selling software to the financial sector. They have just signed Bloomberg as a client and Citibank in New York and is also hiring out there too.