Waterford’s VirtualVet takes Regional title at National Enterprise Awards

One of Waterford’s best small businesses, VirtualVet, was awarded the accolade of being the overall Regional (South) winner at the National Enterprise Awards which took place on May 29th at Dublin’s Mansion House.Run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in the local authorities nationwide, the National Enterprise Awards are in their 21st year and offer an investment prize fund of €40,000 and featured businesses from a variety of sectors.

VirtualVet, an innovative GDPR compliant data management company, founded by Sinead Quealy, was named as Waterford’s Enterprise winner in March and represented the county at the recent National Enterprise Awards. In 2017, the WIT graduate, after observing the implications and increased risks posed to human health by the overuse of antibiotics in animal farming, established VirtualVet. The company tracks drug usage in animals in the food chain and reduces the risk of misuse and overuse of animal remedies in food production. The data management company records dosages for famers, reports to the agri-food and animal health industries and monitors for agencies such as Bord Bia and the Food Safety Authority.



Richie Walsh, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Waterford, congratulated VirtualVet on their national win. “The National Enterprise Awards are very much a benchmark for excellence for small businesses across the country. Sinead and the team at VirtualVet have demonstrated their calibre, innovation and resourcefulness and are very deserving winners of the national title.”“Since VirtualVet was established only a few years ago it has made massive inroads in reducing the overuse of animal remedies in food production. This is a huge advance as the risks posed to human health by overuse of antibiotics in animal farming can be quite significant.”

“As part of the National Enterprise Awards, VirtualVet availed of mentoring and guidance to generate connections and leads from other businesses along the way. They also receive signposting for their business helping them to move their company forward. Those who do take part always see the benefit, with previous winners employing over 830 people and exporting across the world with annual revenues in excess of €130million.”

The National Enterprise Awards are one of several initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE). The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception five years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 18,000 jobs across the country.

If your business in pre-start, start-up or established business phase and would like to find out more about what business support services are available from LEO Waterford visit www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford/