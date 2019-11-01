Waterford County Migrant Integration

Waterford City and County Council Integration Strategy for Migrant Communities Consultative Workshops

Waterford City and County Council invites residents of Waterford, who have come from other countries and made Waterford their home, to meetings in Dungarvan and Waterford City in November.



Waterford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is currently finalising an integration strategy for migrants and migrant communities. To assist in this process, in early 2019 a Migrant Integration Forum – consisting of migrant representatives from across Waterford – was set up to support the Council in developing this strategy.

Information about the strategy is available on the Council’s website:

www.waterfordcouncil.ie/departments/community-sport/MigrantIntegration.htm