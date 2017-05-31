Waterford MBN brand new redesigned website

After many months of hard work and dedication, Waterford Micro Business Network unveiled its brand new redesigned website, which Waterford City and County Mayor, Cllr. Adam Wyse officially announced on Tuesday 23rd May at 6.30 pm in Saint Patrick’s Gateway on Patrick’s Street.After unveiling the redesigned site, Ronan Cleary of Eagle Dreams Digital Media highlighted the new features, which includes a listing of businesses, support agencies and how to apply for MBN membership. Ronan also outlined the benefits of an effective website for communicating information and maximising your business through your website.Waterford Micro Business Network prides itself on being a prominent leader in networking and one of the main goals it wanted to achieve when designing the new site was to take it to the next level and aid business owners by sharing and making valuable information available to them.So whether you are established, selling products or services to customers, or you wish to increase your public recognition and reputation, Waterford MBN would encourage you to visit and explore its website, www.waterfordmbn.com, to discover the most relevant information and upcoming event which will be beneficial to self-employed people.

