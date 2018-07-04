WIT Launches Fire Engineering Programme



Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has launched a new industry-focused part-time Fire Engineering programme for professionals wishing to up-skill and develop competencies in fire safety.

The Bachelor of Engineering in Fire Engineering will be delivered on Friday evenings and Saturdays over a year-long period.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State John Paul Phelan said: “Modern building methods and regulation have greatly improved the fire safety of our built environment, but there is also scope for improvement. This course will not only serve to educate those who have responsibility for designing, building, or refurbishing our living and working environments going forward, but also those who serve as the failsafe, who ensure initial and ongoing fire safety of our buildings and those who endeavour to protect us should the worst happen.”

Dr Derek Sinnott, Head of the Department of the Built Environment developed the part-time programme with valuable industry input from Paul L’Estrange, the Chief Fire Officer of Wexford County Council to meet the demand for employees with specialist fire safety engineering skills.

“Grenfell Tower, Priory Hall and Millfield Manor are all names that we all know of because recent issues and media coverage,” he said.

“While this comes in the wake of recent high profile fire events the programme has been in development for a number of years. By participating in programmes like our new Fire Engineering course, graduates will possess a comprehensive understanding of the scientific and technological principles related to fire science and engineering and will be equipped to deal with complex fire engineering issues.”