St. Declan’s Community College launch 50th anniversary celebrations

St. Declan’s Community College, Kilmacthomas celebrates its 50th anniversary this September. To mark this momentous occasion, a special day of events is planned for Saturday September 28th. Members of the organising committee joined some former students and staff, as well as some current students and staff, to launch the celebrations on Thursday last July 18th. All involved with the anniversary celebrations are encouraging everyone with a connection to the school to make the trip ‘Back to Kilmac’ for what’s sure to be a very enjoyable day.



From its humble beginnings as a technical school in the late 1960s, the school has transformed beyond all recognition and currently caters for almost 800 students. Nestled beneath the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains, the school caters for a wide catchment area throughout Mid-County Waterford and has enjoyed success in many different aspects, including sport, art, entrepreneurial competitions, debating and public speaking. St. Declan’s has a proud reputation for nurturing the talents of its students, both academically and personally, and many have gone on to achieve notable success in their respective fields.The development of St. Declan’s is a Kilmacthomas success story in which all members of the local community take great pride in.

The organising committee plan on incorporating another success story, the Waterford Greenway, into the celebratory events by encouraging people to make the journey ‘Back to Kilmac’ along the route on the morning of Saturday September 28th. At the school, a day of celebrations will take place featuring musical performances and exhibitions and everyone is invited to gather and reminisce with others. Further details on the events planned for this special day will be revealed in the coming weeks.So, mark Saturday September 28th in your diary and make the trip ‘Back to Kilmac’!