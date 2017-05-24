Redwater sets Dunmore abuzz!

The anticipation was palpable during the live outdoor screening of the first episode of BBC’s ‘Redwater’, which took place in Dunmore East on Sunday, May 14th at The Strand Inn.Other locations in Dunmore which also feature in the show include the Spinnaker Bar and Restaurant, Saint Andrew’s Church, along with the village’s Blue Flag beach.The event kicked off with an impressive performance by local group Newfoundland, which included a range of genres, including French music as well as a traditional Irish sound.Locals who featured as extras in the show, as well as proud villagers, were keen to see their home roots on screen. Among those extras was Buttons, who is Strand Inn proprietor Clifden Foyle’s dog!Said Amy Malone, a Dunmore local who appeared as an extra on the show: “My favorite part was meeting all the other extras, we had such a blast ad we’re all here tonight. We’ve become good friends, it was the best week of my life. There were a lot of people from Dunmore that were extras as well. You got to talk and be with people that you wouldn’t normally be with.”Waterford City & County Council anticipate that ‘Redwater’ will bring more visitors to Dunmore East, which has a population of 1,559 people – a number which fluctuates of course during the holiday season.According to Clifden Foyle: “It’s our hope that, much like ‘Broadchurch’ and Dorset, ‘Redwater’ will galvanise tourism, not just in Dunmore East, but across Waterford as a whole.”Lar Power, Waterford City & County Council’s Deputy CEO, stated: “Here in Waterford, we have always thought there’s something special about this beautiful part of the country. We’re now delighted, thanks to the ‘Redwater’ production, that the rest of the world is getting a chance to see it too.”

