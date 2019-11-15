Having taken the comedy world by storm, Julie Jay is embarking on her first solo tour, and has just announced a Waterford date, taking place at Central Arts on February 7.Julie is currently supporting some of the biggest names in Irish comedy, Ardal O’Hanlon and Des Bishop. She was also the resident support act for Tommy Tiernan’s recent Paddy Crazy Horse Tour as well as MCing the 2019 series of The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One.



Julie Really Love Me? explores her quest for validation, applying lessons gleamed from Oprah in the early nineties to modern life, navigating being childless in the state of Gilead and guards. Lots and and lots of guards.One of the most exciting new voices on the Irish comedy scene, her on-stage warmth accompanied by a sizeable side dish of distinctly Irish self-deprecation. Wry wit, neurotic ponderings and clever joke-writing make her an act not to be missed.

Having achieved so much in such a short period and garnered the attention of many comedy legends, Julie Jay is fast becoming the most exciting new act in Irish comedy. A definite must see.

This is a BYOB event and tickets priced at just €12 are available from www.centralarts.ie. For more info on this and other upcoming events, check out Central Arts on FaceBook.