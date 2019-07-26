Marley Irish Art Exhibition at UHW

‘Summertime 2019’, an exhibition of paintings by Marley Irish and presented by Waterford Healing Arts Trust, has opened at University Hospital Waterford (UHW). Featuring a colourful collection of Irish sporting and cultural activities, ‘Summertime 2019’ continues until 30 August. This exhibition is presented under the Staff Art Wall initiative, managed by Waterford Healing Arts Trust and which aims to celebrate the creativity of HSE staff by providing an opportunity to display their work at the hospital, and is popular among patients, visitors and staff.



Marley Irish is a Dermatology nurse at UHW and a self-taught artist. She enjoys capturing group performances at the ballet, opera and horseracing festivals. Already well known for her work in pastels, she now concentrates primarily on oils and acrylics, to much critical acclaim. An avid fan of the GAA, Marley has over the last few years begun to depict lively and colourful scenes from hurling, camogie and football sporting matches. Strong vivid colours depict the liveliness and movement in her subjects.

A regular exhibitor at Wexford Opera Festival, Kilkenny Arts Festival and the RDS, Marley has also held solo exhibitions in Australia, the USA, The Philippines, Venice and Vienna. Her work is on permanent display at her own gallery and studio at St Ives Gallery, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny.

Michael O Muircheartaigh was presented with one of Marley’s paintings while receiving an Honorary Doctorate at Waterford Institute of Technology in 2011 and Carriganore Sports Complex WIT hosts a permanent collection of Marley’s sports themed paintings.Marley was recently invested as a Dame in the Irish Association of the Order of Malta.Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT) is Ireland’s leading arts and health organisation. Established in 1993, WHAT brings arts experiences to the bedsides of patients at University Hospital Waterford and other healthcare settings. WHAT believes that the arts contribute to the wellbeing and vitality of society and that engaging with the arts stimulates the participant’s sense of identity and creativity. WHAT supports the development of arts and health in Ireland and manages the national website www.artsandhealth.ie. Further details from www.waterfordhealingarts.com / 051 842664.