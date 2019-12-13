“SONGS IN PROGRESS TOUR”

Waterford based singer-songwriter PAULjBOLGER will kick off a short tour around the South East in December 2019 that will continue into Spring 2020. The shows will be intimate and showcase original music by Paul and his special guests on each evening.

The first show will feature Paul and two seasoned singer-songwriters, RP (aka actor/musician Robert Power) and Aidan O’Callaghan (ex-Amber JEAN) be in The Venue at Merry’s 1868, Above Merry’s Gastro Pub, Dungarvan at 8pm on December 12th, 2019.



Each guest will play 20/30 minute sets of their own music and Paul will play a 30/40 minute set with guitarist Mick Wall showcasing songs he has recorded, songs in progress and songs from his upcoming eponymous album which is set for an international release through Canadian Record label, Wolfe Island Records, in March 2020. More news on that soon.

Some of these shows will be “in the round” where Paul and guests will take to the stage together at the same time to play their own music, and to chat about everything from the art of song-writing, the magic and methodology, influences and the weather – all in between playing some great music.

The intention is to have two special guests at every show but these are fluid events so each night the number of guests will vary. Paul will take the tour to Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow to begin with. More dates and venues to be announced.

All shows are free of charge and open to listeners and lovers of original song-writing