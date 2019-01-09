“Trees” exhibition on Staff Art Wall at UHW

An exhibition of paintings by Melanie Fox remains on view at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) as part of the Staff Art Wall initiative, managed by Waterford Healing Art Trust. Entitled “Trees”, the exhibition is a beautiful series of oil paintings on canvas and medite. The exhibition continues until Friday, January 11th. The Staff Art Wall is an initiative of Waterford Healing Arts Trust which aims to celebrate the creativity of HSE staff by providing an opportunity to display their work at the hospital. Originally from County Meath, Melanie moved to Waterford in 1984 and started work at University Hospital Waterford in 1990. She spent two years working in Theatre, ten years in Coronary Care and four years in the Rheumatology Department.



Melanie is now a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Osteoporosis and has been managing the Fracture Liaison Service since 2006. Her favourite artist is Salvador Dali. Melanie says “I enjoy being creative, including gardening, up-cycling and painting. I chose to paint trees because they stand all over our country, sometimes for a long time and often we don’t notice them or their beauty.”

Further details are available from www.waterfordhealingarts.com