13th Waterford Film Festival at Central Arts



(Friday, November 22nd- Sunday November 24th)

The 13th Waterford Film Festival gets under way at Central Arts on Friday next with a drinks reception of wine and local brands Thin Gin and Legacy Cider at 7pm followed by the screening of Short Programme 1 at 8pm.

There is a fantastic mix of short films in the programme including dramas. Comedies, thrillers, horrors, documentaries and animations.



11 short films will be screened from national and international film makers including films by two Waterford film makers; An Lá a Thit an Condor, a documentary by Niall Kenny and Stewsday, a comedy Jason Kennealy. The last film of noted Irish actor Pat Laffan (Father Ted, War Horse, The Queen) ‘Laid to Rest’, a black comedy directed by Tiarnan O’Sullivan will also be screened.

In total 33 films from Ireland and 22 international films will be screened over the three days.

Outside of the film screenings there is a special event at noon on Saturday; ‘The Dublin Arabic Film Festival on Tour’. Film maker Zahara Moufid founded the Dublin Arabic Film Festival, along with Oscar nominated director Jim Sheridan in 2014. Zahara will be attending the Waterford Film Festival to discuss Arabic film making and to present two Arabic films.