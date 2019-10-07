A Haunting Experience

Loud screams in the dead of night, terrifying apparitions spotted on the cobbled streets and the sound of laughter? – Returning this October is Waterford Youth Arts and the Imagine Festival’s most spooky event – Horrible Historical Trails.

Running from Wednesday the 23rd to Saturday the 26th of October – Horrible Historical Trails promises to be a terrifying evening filled with the ghosts and ghouls of the long deceased including Vampires, Vikings and Zombies as well as some of Waterford’s more famous and infamous residents from centuries past.

Join the HHT team as we guide you through the streets of the Viking Triangle area of the City to hear the stories hidden in our ancient walls.

‘Horrible Historical Trails’ meets nightly at 6.45pm each evening at the Theatre Royal’s backdoor (beside the medieval museum) where payment is taken (€7 for children and adults are free) and be prepared for a ‘Horribly Fun’ evening of entertainment.

All children and adults are encouraged to dress up as the favourite spooky character to join in on what will be a frightfully fun night, for more information visit the Horrible Historical Trails Facebook page and we will get in touch.