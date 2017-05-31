A new chapter at Carrickphierish!

Carrickphierish Library opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, May 10th and the excitement was palpable, with the public anxious to see the new state of the art library and what it had to offer.

First through the door and eager to get his hands on the wide selection of books and other items was bookworm, Ross Whelan, aged five, from Waterford City.

When asked what he thought of the new library, Ross said “Wow!”. Ross left Carrickphierish Library a very happy boy with several books and a few DVDs for good measure.

Executive Librarian and Branch Manager Melanie Cunningham said: “We will be dedicated to providing excellent and wide ranging services to the whole community. Here at Carrickphierish Library we have a library service and a library building that the community can be proud of.

“Library users can avail of free Internet access, free WiFi, self service printing, books, DVDs, magazines and a whole lot more. We have rooms available for community groups which can be booked in advance for meetings, classes etc. The building itself incorporates several innovative design features including attractive indoor and outdoor spaces that the public can use and enjoy”.

Melanie and her team would like to extend an invitation to all to come and visit Carrickphierish Library so that people can see for themselves what this fantastic new service has to offer. She promises they won’t be disappointed!

