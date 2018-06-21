A Summer of Plays at the Theatre Royal

The summer season at the Theatre Royal is in full swing and there’s something on the boards to suit all tastes.

In particular this season there will be three exceptional pieces of Theatre with engaging and theatrical stories performed by outstanding actors.

Save the dates!



‘Blackbird’ by David Harrower starring Anthony Brophy (The Tudors) and Maria Guiver is directed by Ben Barnes and runs from Thursday, June 28th through to Saturday, June 30th, nightly at 8pm.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play, ‘Blackbird’ is a complex portrayal of two people whose damaged lives are inextricably intertwined.

‘The Good Thief’ by Conor McPherson, will star Waterford’s Michael Power. Directed by Liam Butler, the play will run from Thursday, July 12th to Saturday, July 14th (8pm).

Michael Power returns to the stage to star in Conor McPherson’s award-winning one man show about violence and guilt.

On a fateful night in Dublin, a gangster’s life takes a transformative turn when a botched job jolts him into a spiral of remorse, renewed conscience, and profound regret.

‘Misterman’ by Enda Walsh stars Waterford’s Michael Quinlan. Directed by Aidan Kelly, the production runs from Wednesday, July 25th to Friday, July 27th (8pm).

Following the success of ‘Rigor Mortis’ last year, Michael Quinlan returns to the Theatre Royal to star in Enda Walsh’s virtuosic study of one man’s descent into religious mania in small town Ireland.

For booking information and Earlybird offers go to www.theatreroyal.ie