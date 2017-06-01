A Taste of Beckett at the Theatre Royal

This summer the Theatre Royal will produce two short masterpieces by one of Ireland’s greatest writers, Samuel Beckett.Footfalls, performed by Waterford actress Carrie Crowley, is a moving and poetic distillation of the relationship of a mother and daughter evoked by two voices as a figure paces on stage.Carrie Crowley will play May in Beckett’s ‘Footfalls’.‘Krapp’s Last Tape’, performed by Irish actor and writer Arthur Riordan, is a moving and beautiful evocation of human failure. A man sits in what passes as a study, his only company an old reel to reel tape recorder where he listens to recordings of his younger self.Arthur Riordan will play Krapp in Samuel Beckett’s ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’. Directed by Ben Barnes, Artistic Director of the Theatre Royal, the plays will preview from Wednesday, June 21st at 8pm (€12). All performances from 8pm to 9.15pm. Ticket prices €17 (€15 concession).Why not avail of the Early Bird theatre ticket price of €15, €13 concession before Wednesday, June 14th.Combine a tour of the theatre with a performance on June 22nd or July 21st for €21, from 6pm. Complete your evening by dining at one of the many fine restaurants nearby. Book now on www.theatreroyal.ie, 051-874402 or in person at The Mall.

