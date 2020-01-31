Back by popular demand World on Stage Ltd present A Viennese Strauss Gala on Thursday 6th February. From the producers of Mozart by Candlelight and Baroque by Candlelight, this wonderful production is cleverly staged and choreographed, and authentically costumed, and will appeal to the romantic as much as the music aficionado. It continues to be hugely popular all over the country.



Recreating the romance of the Viennese Festive season, reminding you of a bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes. The Show features highlights from some of the great Operettas of the Strauss family, Kalman and Lehar; including Die Fledermaus, The Merry Widow and many more.

The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four soloists from major Opera companies: including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: €25/€23 concession, available from Box Office Tel: 051-874402 or www.theatreroyal.ie