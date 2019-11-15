ABBAesque at Factory Waterford

Saturday, November 30th

ABBAesque are undoubtedly Ireland’s number one tribute show ever! Their success over the past 21 years has been phenomenal making them without question Ireland’s most successful tribute

show performing in excess of 150 sell out concerts each year.Previously Headlining Dublin’s 11000 capacity Point theatre on New Year’s Eve in 1998 and playing Saturday night residencies in the capitals prestigious Olympia theatre demonstrates the level of success enjoyed by this spectacular show. ABBAesque have also performed at all of Ireland’s major festivals including the internationally renowned Rose of Tralee festival playing to ecstatic crowds of more than 10000 people per night.



In May 2014 ABBAesque were honoured to be asked to appear on national television by RTE’s The Late Late Show to pay homage to Abba who were celebrating their 40th anniversary of winning the Eurovision song contest. Most recently being asked to join with the RTE Concert Orchestra to perform the music of ABBA in the National concert hall has been ABBAesques most treasured engagement to date!

It’s the combination of energy and excitement together with a great night of up tempo entertainment that make ABBAesque the definitive choice for your next event.