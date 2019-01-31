Alison Spittle to make a ‘Show of Herself’ at Central Arts

A real treat for Waterford comedy fans this month, Alison Spittle brings her brand new show, ‘Makes a Show of Herself’ at Central Arts on Friday, February 8th. One of Ireland’s fastest rising comedians, Tatler comedian of the year and the star and writer of RTE’s ‘Nowhere Fast’ and ‘Culchie Club’, this represents Alison’s second tour and she’s very excited about it: she’s warned her family not to heckle her this time!



She’s looking forward to discovering new towns, friendly people and the fresh delights of the new service stations across the country.Alison will be very familiar to RTE viewers through a plethora of recent appearances including ‘Republic of Telly’, ‘Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge’, ‘Des Bishop’s This is Ireland’, as well as appearances on TV3, Sky Arts and Newstalk. Support on the night will be from another rising star on the Irish comedy circuit, the hilarious Julie Jay.

Tickets priced at just €15 are selling fast but we have it on good authority

that a handful remains available from www.centralarts.ie.