An Evening with Jack Lukeman

Jack is back! Following a great gig here in January 2019 musical legend, Jack Lukeman, returns to the Theatre Royal on Saturday, 18th January at 8pm for an exclusive intimate show featuring the most celebrated songs from his multi-platinum and number 1 selling albums.



Don’t miss, this one in a million artist, doing what he does best in a perfect venue.‘Lukeman is a compelling, dazzling stage performer. Incorporating the theatrical and romantic sensibilities of the likes of Jacques Brel, Jim Morrison, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits but with his own genuine melodic appeal and a knack for creating a ‘magic realist’ world that is peopled by all manner of unusual, picaresque characters, Lukeman is a rare, unique brand of performer in the modern age’. Edinburgh Spotlight Magazine –Hot Press magazine states “Lukeman’s voice is powerful and fluid. His range is impressive, from the deep baritone resonance of When the Moon Is High to the aching falsetto of the magnificent Rooftop.Tickets €22/€20 on sale now from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie