Andrew Maxwell is “All Talk” at Theatre Royal

Andrew Maxwell takes to the stage at the Theatre Royal with his new show ‘All Talk’ on Thursday, February 13th.

As always, Andrew will be taking on the tough political subjects some comedians just skirt around and giving you his hysterical yet perfectly thought-out point of view every time. Mix this with some of his personal stories over the last year and the people who made him laugh, you’re in for, as always, a fantastic show that never lets his audiences down.

Maxwell went viral recently talking about the Irish Border and Brexit stating, “Number one, it’s not the Irish border, it’s the British border in Ireland. The Irish border is the beach,” this was watched by over 200 million people worldwide and had over 250,000 comments.

His Radio 4 series ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ is returning for a second series, due out later this year. He toured the UK for the first time in a decade with his critically acclaimed show ‘Showtime’, that was also recorded as a special for Next Up.



Andrew is the recognisable voice of MTV’s hit show “Ex on the Beach” (which has run for nine series), and on Radio 4 as the host of Andrew Maxwell’s Public Enemies and as a regular on R4’s News Quiz. Having the ear of both the youth and older audience Andrew is best placed to get all ages to stand up and be counted. Last year he also won Celebrity Mastermind with the specialist subject of Lebanon (which he knew nothing about six months before the recording).Throughout his career, Andrew has enjoyed many sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe; he has also performed at The Amnesty / Channel Four’s Secret Policeman’s Ball, Glastonbury, The HBO US Comedy & Arts Festival in Las Vegas and made several appearances at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

He was the special guest of friend Jim Jefferies for his Hammersmith Apollo dates in London. He is also a founder member of Altitude Comedy Festival, staged in the Alps. Andrew has recorded three Live DVDs with 2Entertain (Conflict Revolution, Andrew Maxwell: Live In Dublin & Andrew Maxwell: One Inch Punch).

Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: €23 from Box Office or theatreroyal.ie