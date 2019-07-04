Are you the next Barony of Gaultier Rose?

It’s past midsummer’s day now and it’s hard not to notice the beautiful floral displays that adorn almost every garden at the moment. But now it’s time to plan ahead to the summer’s end and to the early autumn when our favourite florets appear, The Gaultier Roses.

The Carbally Community Development Project will hold the third ‘Barony Of Gaultier Rose Festival’ on September 6th and it promises to be another spectacular event. “We are currently looking for the names of young ladies who are aged between of 17 and 30 and have an interest in being a future Rose. We need to draw up a list of possible contestants as soon as possible as there is so much preparation involved in this competition,” says a committee member.

“Our previous two winners, Ciara Buckley and Shauna Fitzgerald, have become household names in the locality since their coronation and I’m sure many of the younger girls from the Gaultier area that read this would look upon them as role models. Both girls have said how taking part in the Rose Festival was such a great confidence builder for them and that they’d recommend taking part in this competition to any girl.

“Along with all the self-improvement stuff that you gain by participation there is also a big fun element attached to this festival. The contestants get wined and dined on the night, they get to wear a fancy dress, have their hair and make-up done and generally get treated like royalty. There’s also a cash prize for the winner and a tiara. Who doesn’t like money and jewellery?”

So if you think that you would like the opportunity to become a Rose next September, now is the time to act. Don’t be a shy Mimosa, a Shrinking Violet or a Lazy Daisy. You can put your name forward by ringing 083-0451456. You’ll be amazed how much you will blossom over the summer months and finally bloom on stage at The Barony Of Gaultier Rose Festival which will be held in The Spinnaker Bar & Restaurant in Dunmore East on the 6th of September.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.