Bay Drama: A New Theatre Group in Dungarvan!

Bay Drama is a new theatre group based in Dungarvan and they’re very pleased to announce an exciting new performance with Crew’s Restaurant, Dungarvan – aimed squarely at entertaining locals and the huge number of visitors to The Waterford Greenway.Written and produced specifically for Crew’s, Dungarvan’s best seafood restaurant, Bay Drama has created a free 20-minute weekend show for lunchtime diners, Saturdays and Sundays for four weeks from September 15th.A very welcome innovation for visitors and those living in West Waterford, the show highlights the area’s great history, very interesting people and places, and why there is just so much in the Déise to do.With the enormous explosion in popularity of The Waterford Greenway, Dungarvan’s restaurant area now experiences huge demand for great food & excellent dining experiences – and this fun lunchtime show gives all that and more to diners at Crew’s.



Bay Drama was created by Jim Hyde of Lismore this year and, unusually, came about through direct request by the Horsom family who own Crew’s, who want to support new arts and business development in Dungarvan by putting to use all three floors of Crew’s. It’s a 1600’s building they’ve brought back from the brink of ruin, and the owner George Horsom is very keen to see each floor become a vital part of the food, tourism, arts and business communities of County Waterford and the South-East.Said Jim Hyde of Bay Drama: “With a background in all sorts of theatre and performance, I thought this was a great chance to do something very interesting and novel, especially for the broadest base of audiences. Drama is not just going to theatres at night – you can have a lot of fun being very entertaining in new spaces, and Crew’s is a fantastic opportunity.

“I had a hip replacement this summer and, frankly, lying around the house recovering is not enough. Keeping the brain happy and staying creative keeps me going, so setting up a new business and employing people is very exciting. Bay Drama is my chance to offer widely appealing entertainment happily enjoyed by everyone.”

Jim added: “For this show, I’ve got all ages involved – at one end is the very funny schoolboy, Gearóid Curran of Dungarvan, who’s been in lots of local Pantos, while we’ve also got the hilarious David Mansfield of Old Parish, who’s been in shows for years.”The Bay Drama show is free to lunch diners and to celebrate Crew’s has created a new Special Menu of a Starter and Main for €17 (fresh lamb, seafood or chicken, bought each day from local markets and food providers). Performances are every Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm for four weeks: September 15th and 16th, September 22nd and 23rd, September 29th and 30th and October 6th and 7th.

Bay Drama’s innovation also hits many local development targets, as it strongly aims to support increased visitor footfall to Dungarvan and the Georgian Quarter, plus further increase the recognition and profile of Dungarvan as a great place for food and the arts, in Ireland and abroad.

To see the show, experience the new Menu and discover the Crew’s building’s history, call 058-23422, visit crews.ie, or chat to Becky and Louise, the front of house team. Crew’s is on Church Street, by Dungarvan Castle and Old Market House Arts Centre.