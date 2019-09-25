Be Creative, Be Social and Be Well!

The programme for the Well Festival of Arts and Wellbeing 2019 was officially launched last week in Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford. The festival takes place from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 October, throughout Waterford City and County, featuring an exciting line-up of 55 fun, inventive and sociable arts events for all ages. In this, its seventh year, the festival presents musicians, artists, poets, theatre makers, filmmakers and dancers, as well as a programme of Wellies, the festival’s events for younger audiences.

Officially launching the programme, Cllr Seamus Ryan, Deputy Mayor of Waterford, said “I’m delighted to launch this year’s Well Festival programme. This year’s programme is particularly strong on quality, and I firmly believe it will be the best Well Festival yet! I would encourage everyone in Waterford to pick up a programme and come along to a Well Festival event, either at the libraries, at Garter Lane or at Waterford Healing Arts Trust at the hospital. The arts should be about improving your wellbeing, and the Well Festival is all about that”.

Well Festival of Arts and Wellbeing champions and celebrates the health benefits of participation in the arts by everyone. Each day, festival-goers will have the opportunity to witness colourful, beautiful, thought-provoking music, art, theatre, film, dance and literature, and to experience the joy of creativity through a kaleidoscope of workshops and interactive opportunities for all ages.



Events take place at University Hospital Waterford, Garter Lane Arts Centre and Waterford Libraries thoughout the city and county, including Central Library, Brown’s Road, Carrickphierish and Ardkeen, as well as Cappoquin, Portlaw, Lismore, Dungarvan, Tramore, Dunmore East, Tallow and Kilmacthomas libraries, while the flagship We haven’t had an earthquake lately… event takes place at The Book Centre in Waterford City.Well is funded by the Arts Council, Waterford City and County Council and Sanofi, and is presented by Waterford Healing Arts Trust, Garter Lane Arts Centre and Waterford City and County Libraries.

Festival 2019 Highlights

Highlights of the Well Festival of Arts and Wellbeing 2019 programme include Stories from the Well-field, a charming performance about childhood friends, kindness and dancing foxes; My Real Life, a “mesmerising performance” by Don Wycherley; inspiring art exhibitions at Garter Lane Arts Centre, Central Library and University Hospital Waterford featuring a rich diversity of Waterford based artists, including Mary Tritschler, Aidan Dunne, Blawnin Clancy, Ann Brennan, Ciara Gormley, Jennie O’Neill, Sophie Carpentieri, Paul Hallahan and Lee Welch; a wonderful and varied programme of workshops, talks and films at libraries all over the city and county where people can learn to paint, make ceramics, play music and even meditate to beautiful sounds; short films Ghost Story and Who Cares? created by young people in Waterford; “Lunchtime at the Gallery”, daily talks on health, wellbeing and embracing art to support a healthy lifestyle by the Men’s Development Network in collaboration with Healthy Ireland; a vibrant programme of daily lunchtime music performances at UHW; uplifting choral performances by Harmania Indie Choir and the Bealtaine Choir; Move Your Mind, a gentle movement workshop with Dee Grant; Night Foxes, a night-time installation of lanterns in the grounds of UHW; a workshop for artists working in care settings for older people; and the ever-popular festival flagship event We haven’t had an earthquake lately, with guest MC, Catherine Drea. For younger audiences, the Wellies programme invites children to immerse themselves in storytelling, story making, music, painting and family friendly films.

Further details to follow from www.wellwaterford.com.

Follow the Well Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.