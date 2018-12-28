Be Well with Bernie



Of all the holidays and events we celebrate throughout the year, I feel that New Years is the one most filled with new hope and aspirations. As another year starts a desire burns in every single one of us for happiness, health, peace and goodness to come to us and those closest to us. The New Year is a time for looking back and looking forward too. If the last year has been good for us, we feel like we’re on a roll and look forward to what the New Year has to offer. If the last year hasn’t been great, we’re glad for it to be over and think this year can only get better. No matter what your circumstances are, the excitement of the New Year has us anticipating a better future. This is a feeling that I’m sure we all get every single year and it gives us hope AND a reason to keep smiling and living our best lives possible.

The New Year is a great time to reflect on the year gone by. Take some time to remember all the memories you shared with family and friends, all the fun things you did together, all the laughs, chats, tears, celebrations, the good times and the bad. I hope the New Year brings you the sorts of presents you can’t find under any Christmas tree. These are the presents that money can’t buy but for me they are worth far more. My New Year wish for you is that 2019 brings you inner peace, personal growth, health, prosperity, and most of all, love.

Wishing you all a very happy 2019