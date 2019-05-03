Bealtaine Festival at Waterford Libraries



This May, Waterford City and County Libraries will once again host a wide range of events and workshops for the Bealtaine Festival, Ireland’s national festival celebrating creativity as we age.

Bealtaine is the Irish word for “May” and Age and Opportunity Ireland bring this wonderful festival to over 100,000 people each year, promoting and inspiring older persons to live healthy lives through engaging and creative events.Throughout the Month of May, Waterford City and County Libraries will run a diverse programme of events across 12 library branches both City and County wide.

There’s a mix of everything on offer; literature, poetry, arts, music, creative writing, personal development, cinema club, there really is something for everyone.

All events are free of charge (though booking is essential) and are about “feeling good as we age”. There are also a number of intergenerational events suitable for all such as Grandparent story time in Brown’s Road Library, a weaving workshop in Dungarvan Library and heritage walks in Tramore and Portlaw.

One event not to be missed is the ‘Dawn Chorus, on Sunday May 12th at 8 a.m. where the festival will be celebrated in the beautiful grounds of the Dunmore East Library. The Bealtaine choir, led by Ann Woodward and Margaret Brooks will lead 100 voices in unison to greet the dawn. If you’re passing by do stop in and start off the day with a song.

The Bealtaine festival at Waterford City and County Libraries will then be closed on June 5th by a similar Afternoon Chorus at Central Library Waterford, where we will celebrate with spoken word and art produced during the festival. The theme is hospitality and there is always a warm welcome for everyone young and old at Waterford Libraries.

For full list of Bealtaine Festival events at Waterford City and County Libraries, drop into your local Library branch or email jloughran@waterfordcouncil.ie. All events free and booking is essential