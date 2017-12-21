Best Local Buys this Christmas

Michelle Heffernan Reports



Metalman Beer

Inspired by the famous navigational aid on the Waterford coast “Metalman Brewing” was born from the two local beer enthusiasts, Gráinne Walsh and Tim Barber. Tired of the limited selection of beer available in Ireland the pair began experimenting in brewing in 2011 an opened their production premises in Tycor, Waterford in 2012.

The brewery has been growing ever since, and 2014 saw the arrival of the very first canning line at an Irish craft brewery. Their most popular product is an American style pale ale, but also offer many seasonal variations such as the Waterford Lager “Blaager” or the delectable “Smokescreen”, the only Irish smoked beer available on the market. They are now stocked in 90 pubs around Ireland but mainly in the Waterford and Dublin areas, with a national distributor called Four Corners Beer. Metalman is available for sale in all Tesco supermarkets in Waterford, both Supervalus, Ardkeen Stores, and all Carry Out Off Licences

Knoackanore cheese is a hand crafted, artisan cheese, made on a tiny farm in the townland of Ballyneety in Knoackanore, West Waterford. Growing up on his family farm, Eamonn Lonergan recognised they had a uniquely high quality product in their luscious cow’s milk. He dreamed of products refined from the best of dairy milk components and delved into years of research in artisan cheese making. More than three decades later, he has now established Knockanore cheese as an outstanding artisan brand, with flavoured cheeses such as spiced, chived or oakwood smoked cheeses selling locally and internationally. Knoackanore cheese is available at Ardkeen Quality Foodstores, Kellehers in Cappoquin, Roche’s in Lismore and Twomey’s EuroSpar Dungarvan.

Coffee House Lane – Ponticelli



Over 325 years ago, in 1690, Coffee House Lane, adjacent to the then busy trading part of Waterford, boasted what is long believed to be Ireland’s first ever coffee house. Father and son team, Mark and Stephen Bergin, were inspired by the history and ethos of Coffee House Lane and began roasting their own carefully selected coffee beans. Coffee House Lane (brand) and their own coffee brand “Ponticelli Coffee” was born in 2009 and they now supply a unique blend of 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans to SuperValu Waterford, Ardkeen Quality Food Stores and a range of bars and restaurants in the South East.



Early Bird Eggs

Trevor Power and Sandra Mulcahy have been producing free range eggs on their farm in Ballinamut, County Waterford for over 10 years. Their eggs are 100 per cent free range, produced by hens that are free to roam in their natural environment, within the protected boundaries of their farm. The couple have a registered and approved egg packing centre with the Department of Agriculture, making them the only free range egg producer with approved egg packing and grading facilities in County Waterford. With this licence, Early Bird Free Range Eggs can deliver straight from the farm to the local shops and retailers. Early Bird Eggs are available from SuperValu Kilbarry, Supervalu Ballybricken and SuperValu Tramore as well as Ardkeen Quality Food Stores.



Goatsbridge Trout



The Story of Goatsbridge Trout dates back some 800 years, when the monks of Jerpoint Abbey fished in the Little Arrigle River at the heart of the Nore Valley. Today husband and wife team Mag and Ger Kirwan continue this tradition, farming trout in a tradition of purity and sustainability. Goatsbridge trout are stocked at Ardkeen Quality Food stores, Billy Burke Fishmongers, Ballybricken as well as the Granville Hotel and Tower Hotel, Waterford.

Where can I buy locally reared meat?

If you’d rather your Christmas feast was free-range and organic, ask your local butcher about their turkey stockists. Currently Ardkeen Quality Food stores, Molloy’s Butchers Barrack Street or Widgers Butchers, Michael Street are stocking turkeys/hams reared in the South East, which means less food miles, less health risks and more money for the local economy.



Where can I buy locally grown fruit and vegetables?

Kervicks Fruit & Veg in Ballybricken currently stock all fruit and vegetable that grow in our Irish climate; They sell potatoes from County Kilkenny, carrots from Ardmore, cabbage from Dungarvan, as well as broccoli, sprouts, turnips, parsnips-all Christmas favourites, all fresh and local. Ardkeen Quality food Stores also specialise in locally produced artisan foods, and fruit and veg from Ballycross Apple Farm or Grantstown Nurseries for example, can be found here.